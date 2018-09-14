BUSINESS

Richmond ceramics studio 'Yonder' readies to reopen with weekend party, fire sale

Linda Fahey, owner of Yonder. | Photo: Nikki Collister/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Less than a year after it opened, Inner Richmond ceramics and home goods studio Yonder suffered a July 12 electrical fire that closed its doors for over two months. Now, it's finally readying to return to business.

Owner and artist Linda Fahey is hosting a weekend-long fire sale to celebrate the shop's pending reopening, which is set for early October. It'll kick off with a party tonight (Friday, September 14) from 6-9 p.m., and continue on Saturday and Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

"We're just opening for the weekend," Fahey said. "The store's not done yet, but we want to get rid of some stuff and get some new stuff in."

The party will be a hang-out for friends of the shop, some of whom contributed to a booster GoFundMe campaign this summer to help it reopen its doors. There will be snacks and drinks, Fahey said, and are welcome.
With repair construction progressing apace, Yonder is targeting an October re-opening. | Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

Some of the discounted wares available for sale this weekend will include planters, pots, mugs, vases and assorted other home accessories. In the past, Yonder had also carried books, plants, candles and more.

Fahey remains busy with clay deliveries and continued fixing-up, but with paper off the windows and wares arranged for sale, the shop is getting closer to resuming its full slate of programming, including ceramics classes, workshops and pop-up shops.

For updates on its official return, follow Yonder on Facebook.
