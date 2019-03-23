Chief Digital Evangelist for Salesforce Vala Afshar joins ABC7 News live in studio

If you like positive, inspirational messages, then you need to follow Vala Afshar on Twitter because that's what he is all about.
Afshar has an incredible background - His family moved to the United States when he was ten-years-old and didn't speak English.
He ended up getting an engineering degree and is now a highly-regarded tech-guru.
You can see more about what Afshar does for Salesforce and the community by watching the full interview with Larry Beil!
(And here's a sampling of his awesome Twitter account we mentioned):
I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall.— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) January 1, 2019
—@serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/QjDnsHliZv
Some people would love to have your bad days. pic.twitter.com/h9EpIM1wRT— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) March 22, 2019
Money can't buy:— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) January 19, 2018
1 a happy home
2 lost memories
3 a long and healthy life
4 integrity
5 revered character
6 strong work ethics
7 good manners
8 common sense
9 well adjusted children
10 wisdom
11 talent
12 passion to serve
13 humility
14 tolerance
15 cure for imposter syndrome