Chief Digital Evangelist for Salesforce Vala Afshar joins ABC7 News live in studio

P.S. He's also an amazing Twitter follow if you love some thoughtful, daily motivation, and he's got 354l followers already to prove it!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thursday ABC7 News interviewed a special guest, Chief Digital Evangelist of Salesforce.com, Vala Afshar.

If you like positive, inspirational messages, then you need to follow Vala Afshar on Twitter because that's what he is all about.

Afshar has an incredible background - His family moved to the United States when he was ten-years-old and didn't speak English.

He ended up getting an engineering degree and is now a highly-regarded tech-guru.

You can see more about what Afshar does for Salesforce and the community by watching the full interview with Larry Beil!

(And here's a sampling of his awesome Twitter account we mentioned):



