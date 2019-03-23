Chief Digital Evangelist for Salesforce Vala Afshar joins ABC7 News live in studio

I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall.



—@serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/QjDnsHliZv — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) January 1, 2019

Some people would love to have your bad days. pic.twitter.com/h9EpIM1wRT — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) March 22, 2019

Money can't buy:



1 a happy home

2 lost memories

3 a long and healthy life

4 integrity

5 revered character

6 strong work ethics

7 good manners

8 common sense

9 well adjusted children

10 wisdom

11 talent

12 passion to serve

13 humility

14 tolerance

15 cure for imposter syndrome — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) January 19, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thursday ABC7 News interviewed a special guest, Chief Digital Evangelist of Salesforce.com, Vala Afshar.If you like positive, inspirational messages, then you need to followbecause that's what he is all about.Afshar has an incredible background - His family moved to the United States when he was ten-years-old and didn't speak English.He ended up getting an engineering degree and is now a highly-regarded tech-guru.You can see more about what Afshar does for Salesforce and the community by watching the full interview with Larry Beil!(And here's a sampling of his awesome Twitter account we mentioned):