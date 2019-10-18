Sam Jordan's Bar and Grill to close after 60 years in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's almost time for last call at Sam Jordan's Bar and Grill in the Bayview.
Sam's is the oldest African-American owned bar in San Francisco.
But it's been struggling financially.
The owners say they tried happy hour specials, live music - even landmark status.
But that is not enough to keep up with costs.
After 60 years, Sam Jordan's will serve its final customers on November 2.
