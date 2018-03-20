BUSINESS

San Francisco becomes first major U.S. city to ban fur sales

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco is now the first major U.S. city to ban the sale of new fur products. The Board of Supervisors Tuesday passed an ordinance that will go into effect Jan. 1. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco is now the first major U.S. city to ban the sale of new fur products. The Board of Supervisors Tuesday passed an ordinance that will go into effect Jan. 1.

RELATED: SF poised to become first major U.S. city to ban sale of furs

It doesn't apply to second-hand items, or sheep or lambskin.

Supervisor Katy Tang says the cruelty animals endure for the purposes of becoming clothing and accessories is not consistent with the values of the city.
RELATED: SF Supervisor Tang, activists staging City Hall anti-fur rally

Berkeley and West Hollywood have similar bans.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesssan francisco countyclothingbananimalsanimal newssan francisco board of supervisorsretailshoppingpoliticsfashionSan FranciscoUnion Square
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF poised to become first major city to ban sale of furs
SF Supervisor Tang, activists staging City Hall anti-fur rally
BUSINESS
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
More Business
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News