San Francisco Marriott workers mark 40 Days of strike

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --Striking hotel workers marked 40-days on the picket line Monday by rallying in San Francisco.
Hundreds of the 2,500 San Francisco Marriott workers affected gathered in Yerba Buena Gardens to make their voices heard. Mayor London Breed spoke to the crowd, supporting the union and calling for a quick resolution.
RELATED: Oakland workers sign agreement with Marriott, ending strike there
Workers like Julian Penrose say the mayor's support is encouraging.
"I think it's very heartening I think we all really appreciate it and the fact she is standing up for the working people of the city and really pushing Marriott back to the table to get us a fair contract."
RELATED: San Jose Marriott workers reach agreement to end strike
Oakland's union reached an agreement with the hotel chain earlier this month while and San Jose reached an agreement over the weekend.
The two sides are set to bargain tonight and the Unite Here Local 2 union says they are prepared to fight for as long as it takes.