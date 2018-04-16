BUSINESS

San Francisco's Freshest New Businesses

Photo: Marugame Udon/ Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the newest businesses to open in San Francisco? From a new cannabis dispensary to a men's and women's clothing store, read on to see the newest spots to arrive around town.

Elevated San Francisco



Dispensary corner view. | Photo: Elevated San Francisco / Yelp

Stroll past 2442 Bayshore Blvd. in Visitacion Valley and you'll find Elevated San Francisco, a new cannabis dispensary that offers "cannabis flowers sourced from every micro climate in Northern California, along with a full selection of edibles, concentrates, cartridges, pre-rolls, topicals, tinctures and more," according to the business.

Yelpers are fans of Elevated San Francisco: it's got five stars out of 14 reviews, so far.

Oliviana Nail Salon



Photo: Van Anh N. / Yelp

Drop into 4343 3rd St. in Bayview and you'll find Oliviana Nail Salon, a nail salon and waxing and massage spot.

True Laurel



Photo: Jeff A. / Yelp

753 Alabama St. (between 19th St & 20th St.) in the Mission is now home to True Laurel, a cocktail bar and New American spot that's offering comfort food and a long list of drinks.

Noon All Day



Proper Breakfast - excellent low carb breakfast without the toast! | Photo: Rita T. / Yelp

Head over to 690 Indiana St. (between 19th St & 18th St.) in Dogpatch and you'll find Noon All Day, a cafe that serving creative snacks, as well as well-rounded meals.

JNBY



Photo: Xiao L. / Yelp

JNBY is a spot to score women's and men's apparel that opened recently at 865 Market St., Ste. 338 (near the Cable Car turnaround.) in Mid-Market.

MARUGAME UDON



Nikutama Udon | Photo: marugame udon / Yelp

MARUGAME UDON is a Japanese spot, serving up a variety of noodle dishes, that opened recently at 3251 20th Ave., Space 184. (between Buckingham Way & Winston Dr.) in Stonestown.
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
