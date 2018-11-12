San Jose Marriott workers reach agreement to end strike

In the South Bay, striking Marriott workers have reached an agreement to end their labor dispute.Workers have been walking the picket line outside the Marriott in San Jose for 37 days. Details of the agreement haven't been made public.Marriott workers were demanding higher pay, more job security, and smaller workloads.Workers in Oakland came to an agreement and went back to work earlier this month. San Francisco Marriott employees remain on strike.They say they are prepared to fight for as long as it takes.