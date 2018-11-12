STRIKE

San Jose Marriott workers reach agreement to end strike

EMBED </>More Videos

In the South Bay, striking Marriott workers have reached an agreement to end their labor dispute. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
In the South Bay, striking Marriott workers have reached an agreement to end their labor dispute.

Workers have been walking the picket line outside the Marriott in San Jose for 37 days. Details of the agreement haven't been made public.

RELATED: Oakland workers sign agreement with Marriott, ending strike there

Marriott workers were demanding higher pay, more job security, and smaller workloads.

Workers in Oakland came to an agreement and went back to work earlier this month. San Francisco Marriott employees remain on strike.

RELATED: 2,500 Marriott workers go on strike in San Francisco

They say they are prepared to fight for as long as it takes.

Dion Lim will have more about the Marriott strikes on ABC7 News at 4.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessstrikehotellabor unionsSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Oakland workers sign agreement with Marriott, ending strike there
Thousands of Marriott hotel workers strike in San Francisco
STRIKE
UPS avoids strike with freight workers
Heartbreaking stories from Marriott Strike picket line in San Francisco
Oakland workers sign agreement with Marriott, ending strike there
Marriott is a no show at hotel strike hearing
More strike
BUSINESS
New branch for local grocer Zanotto's now open in Willow Glen
Google responds with changes after walk out to protest treatment of women
Consumer Catch-up: Subaru recall, driverless rides coming to San Jose
Woman considers taking legal action against Lime after scooter accident
More Business
Top Stories
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
Unhealthy air from Camp Fire continues to blanket Bay Area
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Pres. Trump wax figure takes a tour of San Francisco
49ers facing Giants for Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium on ABC7
How big is an acre? Wildfire sizes explained
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Show More
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Accuweather Forecast: Unhealthy air through Thursday, tracking rain next week
Woolsey Fire burns 143 square miles, 20 percent containment
Winter Spare the Air Alert in effect through Friday
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
More News