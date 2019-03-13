San Mateo funding news: Financial services, IT and software top recent local investments

San Mateo-based FinTech company Nav Technologies has secured $44 million in Series C funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced Feb. 11 and led by Experian Ventures.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "Nav is the leading business financial management app offering free access to personal and business credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus, including Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and TransUnion. The Nav platform also helps small business owners make informed business credit decisions and hosts a robust marketplace with more than 110 business financing products including loans and credit cards. The marketplace uses a unique, lender-neutral approach to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs."
The seven-year-old company has raised five previous funding rounds, including a Series C round in 2018.
The round brings total funding raised by San Mateo companies in financial services over the past month to $64 million. The local financial services industry has seen 14 funding rounds over the past year, securing a total of $167 million in venture funding.
In other local funding news, network security and company PerimeterX announced a $43 million Series C funding round on Feb. 11, led by Scale Venture Partners.
According to Crunchbase, "PerimeterX is a provider of scalable, behavior-based threat protection technology for the web, cloud and mobile. By analyzing the behavior of humans, applications and networks, PerimeterX catches in real-time automated attacks with unparalleled accuracy. Its security service PerimeterX Bot Defender accurately protects commerce, media and enterprise websites from all types of automated or non-human attacks, at any scale."
Founded in 2014, the company has raised three previous rounds, including a $23 million Series B round in 2017.
Meanwhile, weather-focused software company Jupiter Intelligence raised $23 million in Series B funding, announced on March 4. The round's investors were led by Energize Ventures.
From the company's Crunchbase profile, "Led by a team of world-renowned scientists and executives, Jupiter provides data and analytics services to better predict and manage risks from weather and sea-level rise, storm intensification and rising temperatures caused by medium- to long-term climate change. Jupiter's ClimateScore Intelligence Platform provides sophisticated, dynamic, hyper-local, current to 50-year predicted risks from weather in a changing climate. The company's FloodScore and HeatScore services are currently focused on climate-related risk assessment and management for New York City, South Florida and the Atlantic Coast with global expansion underway."
Jupiter Intelligence last raised $8.8 million in Series A funding in 2018.
Also of note, analytics company Second Measure raised $20 million in Series A funding, announced on Feb. 11 and led by Goldman Sachs.
From Crunchbase, "Second Measure is a technology company that analyzes billions of anonymized purchases to answer real-time questions on consumer behavior. Through its self-service platform, Second Measure helps its clients identify fast-growing companies, benchmark competitors, and better understand their customers. The company was founded in 2015."
The company previously raised seed funding in 2016.
Rounding out the city's recent top local funding events, marketing automation company Mintigo raised $7 million in Series F funding, announced on Feb. 28.
From Crunchbase, "At Mintigo, they master data science to revolutionize the way people market and sell. Their Predictive Marketing Platform for enterprise enables insight-driven customer engagement to win and retain customers. By combining the power of predictive analytics and big data, marketers and sales teams can discover ideal prospects, personalize content for lead nurturing and provide insights that shorten the sales cycle."
The company previously raised $10 million in Series E funding in 2017.
