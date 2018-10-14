BUSINESS

Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK --
Sears has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, buckling under its massive debt load and staggering losses.

The company once dominated the American landscape, but whether a smaller Sears can be viable remains in question.

It joins a growing list of retailers that have filed for bankruptcy or liquidated in the last two years amid a fiercely competitive climate. But with its sheer colossal size, Sears' reorganization in court will have even wider ripple effects.

The operator of Kmart and Sears stores has already closed hundreds of locations and has put other famous brands on the block as it burns through money and sees more customers abandon its often-neglected stores.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesssearsu.s. & worldbankruptcy
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Meet some of the Marriott workers on strike in SF since Oct. 4
Video shows moment Uber driver was tackled to ground during SF protest
Popular Oakland pop-up run by 'Chef Smelly' shut down by Alameda County
41 striking workers arrested outside San Francisco Marriott Marquis hotel
More Business
Top Stories
Officials announce school closures in Napa and Lake Counties
PG&E shuts down power to thousands of North Bay customers due to Red Flag conditions
Bay Bridge maintenance to force lane closures overnight
Clarion Alley murals vandalized with pro-Trump messages
Officials say Fremont St will reopen in time for Monday morning commute
1 person injured after shooting near San Leandro
Warriors want to win one more title in Oakland before move
Bus crash in Los Angeles injures 40 people, shuts down freeway lanes
Show More
Quinn gets first win, Rangers beat Sharks in overtime 3-2
SFO South Airport Bridge re-opens ahead of schedule
Woman killed in skydiving accident in Lodi
Sheriff's deputy crashes into home near Bodega Bay during pursuit, causing fire
Swastikas and anti-Muslim messages emerge in Fremont political races
More News