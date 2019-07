Several Bay Area CEOs rank high in Glassdoor employee survey

Congratulations to VMware CEO @PGelsinger, who has been ranked #1 on @Glassdoor's Top CEOs 2019 List, with a CEO approval rating of 99%! See the full list here: https://t.co/Pk7ufXV7hk pic.twitter.com/Ljg0AbJ22C — VMware (@VMware) June 19, 2019

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Glassdoor asked people to anonymously rate their CEO's, to create its list of top 100 bosses in 20-19.The CEO of a Bay Area software company took the number one spot on the Top CEOs 2019 Employees' Choice list. The head of VMware, Pat Gelsinger, has a 99-percent approval rating from employees.The company posted this tweet yesterday to congratulate him.In all, 17 Bay Area CEOs made the list:#1 VMware's Pat Gelsinger (99% CEO approval rating)#5 Adobe's Shantanu Narayen (98% CEO approval rating)#8 LinkedIn's Jeff Weiner (97% CEO approval rating)#9 Intuitive Surgical's Gary S. Guthart (97% CEO approval rating)#17 Salesforce's Marc Benioff and Keith Block (96% CEO approval rating)#18 NVIDIA's Jen-Hsun Huang (96% CEO approval rating)#22 Workday's Aneel Bhusri (96% CEO approval rating)#27 DocuSign's Daniel Springer (95% CEO approval rating)#34 PayPal's Dan Schulman (95% CEO approval rating)#40 Cisco Systems' Chuck Robbins (95% CEO approval rating)#41 AppDynamics' David Wadhwani (95% CEO approval rating)#46 Google's Sundar Pichai (94% CEO approval rating)#55 Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg (94% CEO approval rating)#69 Apple's Tim Cook (92% CEO approval rating)#83 Charles Schwab's Walt Bettinger II (91% CEO approval rating)#90 Visa Inc's Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. (91% CEO approval rating)#100 VIPKID's Cindy Mi (90% CEO approval rating)