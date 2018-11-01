BUSINESS

SF Board of Supervisors wants to intervene in 4 week long hotel worker strike

EMBED </>More Videos

The strike at the San Jose Marriott and at seven other hotels in San Francisco involves about 2,700 union-represented employees

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The strike at the San Jose Marriott and at seven other hotels in San Francisco involves about 2,700 union-represented employees. The lack of progress in negotiations has prompted San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen to convene a special hearing on Friday.

Marriott International's president and CEO Arne Sorenson was invited but said he won't attend.

RELATED: 2,500 Marriott workers go on strike in San Francisco

Replacement workers are being bussed to San Francisco from Salinas and Modesto at $17 an hour, hired by a contractor. In San Jose, with 200 workers on the picket line, it appears managers are doing the work.

Sarah McDermott, a spokesperson, said, "A lot of management-level people from other hotels have been working here and also some temp workers."

A spokesperson for Marriott's corporate office did not respond to questions about business lost because of the strike, but Sonia Fabian, a 16 year Marriott employee, believes the San Jose hotel has been impacted.

"We heard the restaurants are closed. They're only serving breakfast for the elite guests, which are our regular guests. They are closed for lunch and dinner because all the servers are outside."

That was confirmed by Steve Busselman, a guest from St. Louis.

RELATED: South Bay Marriott Hotel workers on strike say Silicon Valley location is impacting their lives

"The restaurants are closed but they have a nice commissary there where you can get soft drinks and coffee and sandwiches and stuff. Not full service-- certainly still works."

The strikers are members of Unite Here Local 2 in San Francisco and Local 19 in San Jose. They include cooks, bus people, servers and housekeepers.

We asked Busselman who was getting his room ready tonight and he said, "That I don't know yet. This is my first night, so it'll be interesting to see what happens when I get back tonight."

Negotiations are continuing and the last talks for the San Jose Marriott were held on Tuesday. The next session is planned for some time next week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessstrikerallyprotesthotelsanta clara countySan JoseSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Thousands of Marriott hotel workers strike in San Francisco
Marriott workers on strike say Silicon Valley location impacts their lives
BUSINESS
Excitement builds as Dungeness season nears
'Enough is enough': Bay Area Google workers walk out in protest
Google walkout worldwide unites employees against company's treatment of women
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
More Business
Top Stories
'Known to carry an Uzi': Cops shoot man after chase in Oakland
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Google walkout worldwide unites employees against company's treatment of women
East Bay mother concerned for son on caravan in Mexico
Excitement builds as Dungeness season nears
2018 VOTER GUIDE: What to watch out for in Nov. elections
Fans continue to mourn passing of Giants legend Willie McCovey
'Enough is enough': Bay Area Google workers walk out in protest
Show More
Contra Costa County looking at new plan to curb illegal trash dumping
Movie based on Bay Area family getting rave reviews before opening day
Grass fire causes massive smoke plume in Richmond area
Visit by representatives of Sebastopol's sister city derailed by politics
How this year's election results could set up the 2020 races
More News