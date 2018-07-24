MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --San Francisco supervisors Ahsha Safai and Aaron Peskin, restaurant officials and local merchants will be discussing the introduction of local legislation banning on-site employee cafeterias on Tuesday.
It's part of an effort to help local retailers and restaurant owners.
