San Francisco prepares for possible move into red tier

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco, Napa, and Santa Clara Counties are expected to go into the red tier on Wednesday and the official announcement about this is expected Tuesday.This means indoor dining would be allowed in those locations at 25 percent capacity."Let's open things up safely, let's do it safely please!" says San Francisco's Rod Parker who pretty much summed up the feeling in the city Monday night. San Francisco is expected to go into the Red Tier on Wednesday which would again open indoor dining."Should have done this already but there should also be some sort of oversight for people who aren't following the rules," said Andre Astabie. Astabie runs Calzone's Restaurant in North Beach which was closed for 8 months during the pandemic. Outdoor dining is happening here and indoor will be too if San Francisco goes into the red tier, something that is expected to also happen in Santa Clara and Napa counties."People are taking it more seriously now although I did talk to a woman tonight who said she doesn't believe in vaccines or the numbers or pretty much anything and I was like okay," says Astabie.A move to the red tier would open indoor gym use at ten percent, museums, zoos, and aquariums at 25 percent, and lift the nighttime curfew currently in place."If we could go until midnight fantastic," said Teague Kernan who owns Tupelo and The Belle Cora in San Francisco."It's like a complete change from a couple of months ago when we were talking about going in reverse and closing up again, now there is a worry that we will reopen too fast," says ABC7 News contributor Phil Matier.Certainly a sense of excitement in the air on Monday night."The more I can do the better. I feel like everyone else, am getting a bit tired of this but I know there's a reason for it," said bartender Jack Yaghubian.