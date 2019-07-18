San Francisco supervisors to vote on tax for Uber, Lyft riders

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on a proposed tax on fares charged to riders of transportation services like Uber and Lyft.The proposed tax is a way to alleviate the congestion; Uber and Lyft drivers make up 50 percent of downtown traffic during peak morning and evening commutes.The proposal would add a fare surcharge of 1.5 percent to shared rides and 3.25 percent on all other rides. Electric cars would have a 1.5 percent surcharge the first five years.The extra funds would go to transportation and safety improvements.If approved, voters will decide on the November 5 ballot.