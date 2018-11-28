Shake Shack may open Palo Alto restaurant soon

Shake Shack is shaking up its plans for its new restaurant in Palo Alto.While no final date has been set, the popular East Coast Burger joint could be opening soon at the Stanford Shopping Center.In addition to the Palo Alto site, Shake Shack plans to opens restaurants in Larkspur and San Francisco.Last April, the Chronicle reported that the San Francisco Shake Shack would go up on the corner of Fillmore and Filbert in Cow Hollow.