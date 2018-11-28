RESTAURANT

Shake Shack may open Palo Alto restaurant soon

Shake Shack is shaking up its plans for its new restaurant in Palo Alto. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Shake Shack is shaking up its plans for its new restaurant in Palo Alto.

While no final date has been set, the popular East Coast Burger joint could be opening soon at the Stanford Shopping Center.

RELATED: Shake Shack opening first North Bay location in Larkspur

In addition to the Palo Alto site, Shake Shack plans to opens restaurants in Larkspur and San Francisco.

Last April, the Chronicle reported that the San Francisco Shake Shack would go up on the corner of Fillmore and Filbert in Cow Hollow.

Click here for a look at recent stories and videos about restaurants in the Bay Area and beyond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfoodrestaurantrestaurantsburgersshake shackPalo AltoMarinSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RESTAURANT
Smoky skies may be impacting Dungeness crab sales
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
Terry Thompson found guilty of murder in Denny's fight
Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals
More restaurant
BUSINESS
Perdita brings hand-crafted goods and workshops to Divisadero
'Facebook is the new cigarettes': Salesforce CEO weighs in on Facebook trust issues
Pottery studio 'Hickory Clay' brings ceramics and community to the Mission
Supreme Court could allow suit over Apple iPhone apps' sales
More Business
Top Stories
Strong storm brings flooded roadways to Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Brief heavy downpours, gusty winds
High Surf Advisory continues at Bay Area beaches
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress in Russia probe
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Rain possibly causes roof collapse at Oakland building
Here's what the A's have planned for new Oakland ballpark
Show More
How do you recover from hydroplaning?
OC Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Napa bar
Frustration mounts among Paradise residents at special town council meeting
Sprucing up NYC: Rockefeller Center lights Christmas tree
More News