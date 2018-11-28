Shake Shack planning to open Palo Alto restaurant in December

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --Shake Shack is shaking up its plans for its new restaurant in Palo Alto.
The Stanford Shopping center released a statement Wednesday saying the popular East Coast Burger joint will open on Dec. 15. There had been reports that it would open Thursday.
In addition to the Palo Alto site, Shake Shack plans to opens restaurants in Larkspur and San Francisco.
Last April, the Chronicle reported that the San Francisco Shake Shack would go up on the corner of Fillmore and Filbert in Cow Hollow.
