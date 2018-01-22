BUSINESS

'Shengtang Peony' Debuts In Russian Hill

In need of some women's clothing? A new business has you covered. Called Shengtang Peony, the fresh addition is located at 1200 Union St. (near Hyde St.) in Russian Hill.

This newcomer replaces Union Yoga, which closed late last year, and specializes in "high-end, hand-made cashmere, pashmina, and silk products imported from China."

The business is headquartered in Shanghai, China, and has other boutiques located in Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Chengdu, and Wuhan. Expect to see a variety of dresses, casual wear, scarves, accessories, and more.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Shengtang Peony currently has a five-star rating.

Alan R., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on December 23rd, said: "I had a wonderful experience in this new boutique located at the corner of Hyde and Union in Russian Hill. The shop has a beautiful collection of very high-quality silk and cashmere garments from China...Shengtang Peony is a wonderful add to our neighborhood. Welcome! "

Head on over to check it out: Shengtang Peony is open daily from 10am-10pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
BUSINESS
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
More Business
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News