'Shengtang Peony' Debuts In Russian Hill

In need of some women's clothing? A new business has you covered. Called Shengtang Peony, the fresh addition is located at 1200 Union St. (near Hyde St.) in Russian Hill.
This newcomer replaces Union Yoga, which closed late last year, and specializes in "high-end, hand-made cashmere, pashmina, and silk products imported from China."
The business is headquartered in Shanghai, China, and has other boutiques located in Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Chengdu, and Wuhan. Expect to see a variety of dresses, casual wear, scarves, accessories, and more.
With just one review on Yelp thus far, Shengtang Peony currently has a five-star rating.
Alan R., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on December 23rd, said: "I had a wonderful experience in this new boutique located at the corner of Hyde and Union in Russian Hill. The shop has a beautiful collection of very high-quality silk and cashmere garments from China...Shengtang Peony is a wonderful add to our neighborhood. Welcome! "
Head on over to check it out: Shengtang Peony is open daily from 10am-10pm.
