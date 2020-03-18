Shoppers binge buying produce during COVID-19 pandemic, wholesalers say there's plenty of food

ABC7 News was at Carcione's Fresh Produce Company in South San Francisco where grocery stores get their supplies.
Employees say there was a rush after six Bay Area counties announced a shelter-in-place in place order on March 16. The next day got even more crazy.
Potatoes, onions and bananas have been some of the most popular items because of their longer shelf life. However, Carcione's is running low on bananas because they only grow so fast. "We are trying to encourage people to keep buying to a regular pace," said Frank Cavaz. "Then that way the supply chain won't fall apart that's when we will start having shortages we have been communicating with growers and shippers. They aren't having trouble getting product we need to go back to a normal buying schedule to keep everything smooth."
While grocery stores are getting slammed with customers, many restaurants are trying to figure out what to do with their product. Employees at Carcione's told ABC7 News some restaurants are asking if they can buy back produce.
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- TAKE ACTION: Coronavirus crisis - How you can help
- What to know about COVID-19 in Calif., how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus