Coronavirus

Government small business lending program on hold after reaching lending limit

By JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writer
WASHINGTON -- The government's paycheck protection loan program for small businesses is on hold.

The Small Business Administration said Monday that it reached the $349 billion lending limit for the program. Thousands of small business owners whose loans have not yet been processed must now wait for Congress to approve a Trump administration request for another $250 billion for the program.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Lawmakers have been haggling over whether to extend the program as it stands now, or whether to add provisions that among other things would help minority businesses. It's unclear when they might reach an agreement that would allow loan approvals to continue

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and SBA head Jovita Carranza on Wednesday urged Congress to approve more funds. Meanwhile, thousands of businesses are still applying, hoping to get loans when Congress approves an extension of the program.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssmall businesscoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump expected to ease social distancing guidelines
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
LIST: Financial resources to help if you are impacted by coronavirus
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Interactive Q&A with SJ, SF, Oakland mayors
5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
Some East Bay residents must shelter in place in the dark as PG&E cuts power
Live coronavirus updates: PG&E to conduct power outages in East Bay
NY mom meets newborn 10 days after recovering from COVID-19-related coma
PG&E cuts power during shelter-in-place to Marin customers to prevent wildfires
Why some stimulus checks may have gone to wrong accounts
Show More
Rams center 1st NFL player to test positive for COVID-19
EXCLUSIVE: Patients avoid ER over COVID-19 concerns, hospitals say
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SNL's Michael Che to pay rent for all apartments in grandma's building
Young woman battling cancer given socially distanced birthday parade
More TOP STORIES News