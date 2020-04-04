Coronavirus: Small business owners in Bay Area struggle to apply for new lending program White House rolled out

CONTACT ABC7: Submit your question or comment about the coronavirus crisis here
It's called the Paycheck Protection Program, where small business owners can be eligible for one of three types of loans.
"It was really a decision of... do we want to keep our doors open." That's what small business owner Josh Kizler said, tearing up, while coming to terms with a difficult decision: whose hours on his staff will have to be cut.
Kizler, who owns Kizler Coffee in Pacifica, ran into delays with JPMorgan Chase.
RELATED: Shelter in place for another 5 months? Here's what Stanford researchers are projecting and why
Kizler received the following email Thursday night:
Click here for more information on each type of loan and eligibility requirements.
"Financial institutions like ours are still awaiting guidance from the SBA and the U.S. Treasury. As a result, Chase will most likely not be able to start accepting applications on Friday, April 3 as we had hoped."
The delays also affecting customers' banking with Wells Fargo. The company posting an update on their website saying: "We are working as quickly as possible to be ready."
But, customers with Bank of America have had success. Just before noon Friday, staffers received a note reporting more than 60,000 clients were assisted with a loan. The company reports receiving over $6 billion in applications.
RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis
Leaving Kizler hopeful he'll be a part of that soon.
"I hope to be able to pay people back," said Kizler who had to cut staff payroll hours. "I hope the best for my team."
ABC7 reached out to JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo for further comment but were directed to wait for future updates on their websites.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19