Business

Snapchat introduces 'Spectacles 3' video-recording sunglasses with 3D effects

Snapchat introduces Spectacle 3, the latest version of its video-recording sunglasses now with 3D effects.

Spectacles 3 are built with a lightweight steel frame and circular lenses that come in carbon or mineral for a price tag of $380.

Two HD cameras are placed on either side of the frame to capture depth and dimension the way the human eye does, according to a release by the Snap Inc.

With just one swipe, the glasses provide new lighting, landscapes and other effects to enhance each Snap.

Spectacles 3 will ship this fall and are available to pre-order now at Spectacles.com

Three years ago, Snapchat sold its first pair of spectacles for $130 in pop-up vending machines called Snapbots. People waited hours in line to get them but the hype didn't last. Snap reportedly lost $40 million in unsold inventory.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssocial mediasnapchat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clara County, Gilroy shooting victim's family push for changes to gun laws
Hayward police investigate officer-involved shooting
Fresno State grad and local artist paint mural on border wall
Ghost Ship Trial: Jury requests 'read back' of testimonies
CHP officer and suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in Riverside gun battle
BART warns riders of weekend shutdown in East Bay
Homeless population history in Bay Area
Show More
Police give all clear after suspicious device investigation in San Ramon
AccuWeather Forecast: High temps continue with cool down starting this weekend
Bay Bridge series between A's, Giants begins tonight
Pitcher signed by A's after viral video talks about his 'unorthodox' path to MLB
8-year-old spends her summer picking up trash on the beach
More TOP STORIES News