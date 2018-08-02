SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A big recall occurred in the legal cannabis business Thursday after Santa Barbara-based Lowell Herb Company pulled its pre-rolled joints off store shelves.
Marijuana Business Daily reports the recall involves a batch that initially passed testing at three labs.
However, one lab named San Francisco-based Anresco Labratories reversed its decision two weeks later.
This is the second recall affecting the legal marijuana industry after new regulations went into effect last month.
The law now requires cannabis products to pass lab testing before they are sold.
Marijuana business insiders say they've been struggling wtih inconsistent results between different labs.
