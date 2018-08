SoMa event space The Nexus Center debuts

A new event venue has opened inside a converted SoMa warehouse studio.Called The Nexus Center , the fresh addition is located at 1436 Howard St., Suite 201 (between 10th and 11th streets).According to its website, the space can be rented for a variety of purposes, including client meetings and personal training sessions, as well as rehearsals, fundraisers, workshops, and other gatherings.For pricing and availability, visit the venue's website to submit a booking request . So far, The Nexus Center has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a four-star rating.Dan B., who reviewed the new spot on May 14, said, "I'd heard about this place for a while, but finally made it over for an evening of socialization and tea. Very chillaxed and met new people. Seems like there's a rotation of events; I gotta try returning for the 'doom metal yoga' night, lol."The Nexus Center is open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.