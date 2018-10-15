SoMa's The Apothicarium reopens after major interior overhaul

After a roughly three-month closure for a refresh, SoMa's The Apothecarium (527 Howard St.) is reopening this week with a completely redesigned space by the same designers that created the dispensary's flagship outpost in the Castro.
To celebrate its return, the dispensary is offering 20 percent discounts this Tuesday-Friday on several products by women-owned cannabis brands Kikoko, Kind Medicine, Mellows and Whoopi & Maya.
"We aimed to build a dispensary where you can be proud to bring your mom," said Ryan Hudson, co-founder and CEO of The Apothecarium in a statement. "Our goal is to put first-time visitors at ease with a beautiful atmosphere and friendly, knowledgeable staff. We're excited to offer four days of discounts on four popular women-owned brands -- that's one way we want to support women in the cannabis industry."
The SoMa location's roughly 1,900-square-feet space features a confluence of traditional and contemporary designs, with many features that mirror its Castro location. The space was acquired from Igzactly420 in 2017.
The shop's redesign was spearheaded by Mill Valley-based interiors firm Urban Chalet, which is also behind the design of the Castro location, named one of the best-designed dispensaries in the country by Architectural Digest last spring.
The company operates three San Francisco dispensaries and one in Las Vegas. A new outpost across the bay in Berkeley is reportedly in the works as well.
The Apothecarium SoMa is open weekdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Patients and customers can place orders at the dispensaries or online for pickup or delivery.
"At The Apothecarium, we pride ourselves on being the dispensary where doctors feel comfortable sending their patients with serious medical conditions," said Hudson. "Whether you are dealing with a chronic condition or just looking to relax -- our cannabis consultants are trained to help you select the right product and dosage for your needs."
The South of Market neighborhood currently has the highest concentration of medical and recreational cannabis dispensaries in San Francisco, with seven currently in operation.
That number could increase, however; the Office of Cannabis has listed 12 new dispensary applications for the area in various stages of the process.
