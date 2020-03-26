Coronavirus impact: Spartan Barber Shop owner looking forward to re-opening after pandemic

But for the first time in his more than 60 year run, he is closed down for an unforeseen amount of time due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
"Well at first, I worked for a little while," Annino said. "Then some guy where I live said that most barbers are closing and so I don't get fined I better close up. So I decided to close. I thought that I was going to lose some wages but luckily I got a little bit put away and hopefully it will come out alright."
Small businesses are definitely in a hard spot during the #Coronavirus pandemic. The Spartan Barber Shop is no exception as owner Frank Annino is closed for an unknown amount of time for the first time in his 60+ years of business. But he's still cheerful! https://t.co/4BmMorGiz1 pic.twitter.com/z506YHFocU— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) March 25, 2020
Annino was born in 1933 and got his barber license at 17 years old before serving in the military.
Upon returning, he got the keys to his location on South Fourth Street and has been cutting hair for all sorts of Spartans ever since.
"Well the Smother's Brothers used to come in here and Jeff Garcia used to come in," Annino said. "This team here, the whole San Jose State football team used to come to me. David Quessenberry used to come in all the time. I've had a few celebrities that came in through the years."
Frank has seen so many great Spartans walk through his doors over the years including the Smother's Brothers, @JeffGarciaJGFA and plenty of other @SanJoseStateFB players. He still has this poster up from 2012. He said @DavidQberry was one of his favorites! https://t.co/4BmMorGiz1 pic.twitter.com/9gMRfGOeLG— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) March 25, 2020
While he has seen plenty of faces pass by his two barber chairs in his time, he hasn't seen anything like COVID-19.
But that hasn't stopped his positive outlook.
Annino held out for as long as he could before shutting down amid the Coronavirus pandemic, but he says once this thing is all over, he will open his doors once again.
"I'll probably work for as long as I'm healthy and so far I'm pretty healthy," Annino said. "If I don't work I get bored, so I just keep working. So far I haven't gotten bored and I hope that I can get back pretty quick. I hope that everything gets back to normal and no one really dies from it. I'll be back as soon as they give me the word and I'll be back in business."
