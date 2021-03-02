Bay Area-based cafe chain Specialty's Bakery reopens its South Bay location

Specialty's Bakery reopened its Mountain View location today.
In May, the Pleasanton-based company closed all 50 of its cafes across California, Washington, and Illinois -- citing financial hardship.
Then in July, the original co-founder stepped in to buy the company back.
"We knew there was a big demand for Specialty's and we also saw a chance to do a reset and kind refresh the concept. So, Ellis is our grand experiment. In the short term, though, we really just plan on this store, but we'll do a lot of delivery -- as we always had -- and we'll get a reach, you know, in terms of customer base doing that," said Craig Saxton, co-Founder of Specialty's.
Other Specialty's locations could reopen in a few months.
The cafe is debuting new sandwiches and salads -- and those fan-favorite cookies are still a staple.