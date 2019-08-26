Business

Starbucks declares first day of fall by launching new pumpkin spice cold brew, bringing back PSL

It may not feel like fall yet, but fans of Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte are falling all over themselves.

On Tuesday, PSL lovers will finally be able to pester their local baristas for their beloved, creamy, pumpkiny beverage.

The pumpkin loving won't stop there.

Pumpkin spice latte: Everything you want to know about Starbucks' seasonal favorite
EMBED More News Videos

The pumpkin spice latte might be a staple of autumn, but Starbucks actually developed its version in the springtime.



The coffee chain has declared Tuesday the first day of fall. And to celebrate, Starbucks is not only bringing the classic pumpkin drink back, but there's going to be a new drink on the menu: the pumpkin cream cold brew.

It's cold brew and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

Of course, Starbucks is hoping the pumpkin craze pays off.

It already makes nearly half a billion dollars a year selling pumpkin spice lattes.

Other fall favorites will be back on the menu Tuesday as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfallstarbucksfoodu.s. & worldpumpkin spiceconsumercoffee
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA suing Trump administration over rollback of child immigrant protections
Off-duty SFPD officer involved in shooting in El Cerrito
3 suspects at large after robbery at Great Mall in Milpitas
ABC7 Catch-Up: Prius battery stolen, paddleboarder crosses ocean, Insta-famous dog in SF
Man paddleboards from SF to Hawaii in 76 days
Ruling set for $17B opioid lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson
Viral 26-pound cat 'Mr. B' getting adopted, shelter says
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Hottest day this week, unhealthy air today
Texas deputies escort fallen deputy's daughter to 2nd grade
President Trump says great 'unity' at G7 summit in France
Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment, trial delayed
Fun in the sun during doggy pool party
More TOP STORIES News