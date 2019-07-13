starbucks

Starbucks to stop selling newspapers at all 8,000 stores in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One more sign of changing times.

Starbucks announced on Friday that they will no longer be selling newspapers in stores.

The change will be implemented in all 8,600 stores in the United States in September.

The coffee-chain says it is gradually reducing non-core products and items people are not buying, like CD's.

The paper is the next to go.

Starbucks will also stop selling grab-and-go snacks and bags of whole-bean coffee.
