Striking Marriott workers hopeful about hearing in SF

There's excitement on the picket line this morning in San Francisco among hotel workers who are looking forward to a noon hearing at San Francisco's Board of Supervisors."I feel a lot of hope, I feel happy. It seems like the City is paying attention," said Luis Hernandez, a hotel chef.Supervisor Hillary Ronen called for today's hearing. She invited the union and the Marriott to come and explain the situation, but the Marriott will not be attending the hearing, which frustrates Ronen.She says the hotel CEO sent her a long letter full of "excuses" as to why no one from the hotel would be making an appearance. She still plans to hold the hearing."We're going to hear from the union today. What's happening at the bargaining table and what's the hang up and can the City intervene and put some pressure on to get to an agreement," said Ronen.The hotel workers have been on strike for almost a month at several Marriott-managed properties in the Bay Area. The workers say their pay is so low, they have to work more than one job to make ends meet.They are hoping today's hearing at the Board of Supervisors will make a difference.Marriott's CEO was invited to today's hearing but said he won't attend. He says Marriott employees are well compensated.