Target ups hiring to more than 130,000 for holidays

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target is hiring more than 130,000 people ahead of the critical holiday season, up more than 4 percent from last year.The retailer is increasing by two-fold number hires dedicated to handling online orders from stores.While the jobs are described as season, Target said Tuesday that 40 percent of the people hired last year stayed with the Minneapolis company after the holidays.Hiring has become more expensive for Target Corp. as it tries to improve the experience of shopping in its stores. All seasonal workers will receive a starting salary of $13 per hour after Target raised its minimum wage in June. Its goal is to pay a $15 minimum hourly wage by the end of next year.