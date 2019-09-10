target

Target ups hiring to more than 130,000 for holidays

The exterior of a Target store is seen in San Mateo, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target is hiring more than 130,000 people ahead of the critical holiday season, up more than 4 percent from last year.

The retailer is increasing by two-fold number hires dedicated to handling online orders from stores.

RELATED: UPS to hire 100K workers this holiday season

While the jobs are described as season, Target said Tuesday that 40 percent of the people hired last year stayed with the Minneapolis company after the holidays.

Hiring has become more expensive for Target Corp. as it tries to improve the experience of shopping in its stores. All seasonal workers will receive a starting salary of $13 per hour after Target raised its minimum wage in June. Its goal is to pay a $15 minimum hourly wage by the end of next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessemploymentholiday shoppingholidayu.s. & worldshoppingjobstarget
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TARGET
Target to launch new loyalty program for customers in October
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: AT&T declared 'best network' by testing firm, Target releases list of hot toys, and more
Target and Walmart offering deals for old car seats
Disney shops to open at dozens of Target stores
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apple Event: iPhone 11 unveiled
Chase Center concert, Giants game expected to cause SF traffic delays
SFO delays, cancellations continue due to runway construction
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
VIDEO: Robbery suspect fights with employee at LA Best Buy
California closer to letting college athletes make money
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
Show More
Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
PG&E caps wildfire payments for individual victims, insurance carriers
Wendy's breakfast menu to roll out nationwide in 2020
SFO runway closure: Tips avoid cancellations and delays
More TOP STORIES News