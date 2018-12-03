STRIKE

Tentative agreement reached in Marriott hotel strike in San Francisco

Hotel picket signs in San Francisco on Monday, December 3, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Amanda del Castillo
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A tentative agreement has been reached in the Marriott hotel strike in San Francisco that is impacting 2,500 workers.

Housekeepers, dishwashers, bellmen, and cooks have been on the picket line nearly two months calling for better wages, affordable health care, and safe workloads.


"We can confirm we have a tentative agreement. We look forward to welcoming our associates back to work," said a Marriott International spokesperson.

Workers could be back to work by Wednesday.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.

We have more information on the Marriott workers strike here.

