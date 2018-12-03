Tentative agreement reached in Marriott hotel strike in San Francisco

#BREAKING Cheering, instead of chanting against @Marriott. A Marriott International spokesperson to @abc7newsbayarea: “We can confirm we have a tentative agreement. We look forward to welcoming our associates back to work.” Workers could be back to work by WEDNESDAY. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ut9MRqYm05 — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 3, 2018

#BREAKING @marriott worker to @abc7newsbayarea cameras, “We’re so happy... to finally get to the end!” Details on tentative agreement reached in Marriott hotel strike, available at 8 a.m. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/NRG2yHOxDa — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 3, 2018

#BREAKING Here’s a look at the @Marriott Marquis in San Francisco. Workers here have been on strike for the last 61 days. Today is day 62, and NO ONE is picketing. A tentative agreement has been reached in the Marriott hotel strike. Working on details for you. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/XwQeJPWzHC — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 3, 2018

A tentative agreement has been reached in the Marriott hotel strike in San Francisco that is impacting 2,500 workers.Housekeepers, dishwashers, bellmen, and cooks have been on the picket line nearly two months calling for better wages, affordable health care, and safe workloads."We can confirm we have a tentative agreement. We look forward to welcoming our associates back to work," said a Marriott International spokesperson.Workers could be back to work by Wednesday.