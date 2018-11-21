Thai massage parlor seeks to clear Haight Street regulatory hurdles

A new chapter is finally on the horizon for the former La Rosa storefront at 1711 Haight St., which has stood vacant for over four years.
Thanks to a tip from reader Denny, we've learned that the space's new prospective occupant is Iyara Traditional Thai Massage, which currently has a shop at 4328 Geary Blvd. that's been open since 2012.
According to Iyara's website, they specialize in "Nuat Phaen Boran," a traditional Thai massage technique involving stretching and deep body massage.
Improvements to the space have been rolling out slowly over the past months, including new fixtures and a fresh paint job. But Iyara's occupancy of the space will require a change-of-use permit from SF Planning to clear before they can open for business.
The entry to Iyara's Geary location, in business since 2012. | Photo: Iyara Traditional Thai Massage
Haight Street doesn't currently have any massage establishments, because they're expressly prohibited by city planning code. In order to get its permit, Iyara will need to meet certain design and health code mandates -- including window transparency, pedestrian lighting, and street-side visibility.
Next Thursday, November 29 at 6 p.m., Iyara will host a city-mandated community meeting at 1711 Haight St. to discuss neighbors' concerns.
Iyara's proprietor, Anita Sukarsiri, wasn't immediately available for comment.
Thanks to tipster Denny.
