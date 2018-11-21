BUSINESS

Thai massage parlor seeks to clear Haight Street regulatory hurdles

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

By Hoodline
A new chapter is finally on the horizon for the former La Rosa storefront at 1711 Haight St., which has stood vacant for over four years.

Thanks to a tip from reader Denny, we've learned that the space's new prospective occupant is Iyara Traditional Thai Massage, which currently has a shop at 4328 Geary Blvd. that's been open since 2012.

According to Iyara's website, they specialize in "Nuat Phaen Boran," a traditional Thai massage technique involving stretching and deep body massage.

Improvements to the space have been rolling out slowly over the past months, including new fixtures and a fresh paint job. But Iyara's occupancy of the space will require a change-of-use permit from SF Planning to clear before they can open for business.
The entry to Iyara's Geary location, in business since 2012. | Photo: Iyara Traditional Thai Massage

Haight Street doesn't currently have any massage establishments, because they're expressly prohibited by city planning code. In order to get its permit, Iyara will need to meet certain design and health code mandates -- including window transparency, pedestrian lighting, and street-side visibility.

Next Thursday, November 29 at 6 p.m., Iyara will host a city-mandated community meeting at 1711 Haight St. to discuss neighbors' concerns.

Iyara's proprietor, Anita Sukarsiri, wasn't immediately available for comment.

Thanks to tipster Denny.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
BUSINESS
SEC lawsuit reveals Momentum Auto Group's financial problems
Glamour magazine moving away from print and going digital
Duboce Triangle resident launches 'Over Winter' line of surf-inspired denim
Eighth auto dealership closed in Fairfield, Vallejo
More Business
Top Stories
Detectives arrest suspect in 1973 cold case murder of Leslie Perlov
Millions hit the roads for Thanksgiving holiday travel
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to Camp Fire relief
Accuweather Forecast: Chances of rain today through Friday
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Lettuce Warning: Health officials say don't eat romaine
Show More
TIMELINE: 49ers fan who disappeared after game found dead
How to easily carve a turkey
Camp Fire: Containment increases to 80 percent; rain complicates searches
Butte College's Men's Basketball takes to the court for first time since Camp Fire
Will there be acid rain in the Bay Area?
More News