The North Face leaving Bay Area for Denver due to tax incentives

North Face is leaving the Bay Area and moving its headquarters to Denver after the state offered the company $27 million of tax incentives.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
North Face is leaving the Bay Area and moving its headquarters to Denver after the state offered the company $27 million of tax incentives.

The company will create 650 jobs in Denver.

RELATED: The North Face co-founder Doug Tompkins killed in kayaking accident

North Face was founded in San Francisco in 1966 as a climbing equipment store and eventually moved to Alameda where the company started selling sports and active wear.

The move is expected to be complete by the year 2020.
