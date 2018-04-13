'The North Face Union St.' Replaces 'Lucy' Shop In Marina

As part of a larger business decision by parent company The VF Corporation, Lucy activewear stores nationwide have closed to make way for The North Face retail locations.
The Lucy store at 1974 Union St. has been replaced by one of four new community-focused stores across the country. Monica Coakley, The North Face's director of retail marketing, said the new store is part of a larger localization initiative for the outdoor product company.
"Connection to community is a core component of our vision," said Coakley, adding that the new shops are intended to " let customers know we know and understand the consumer and are here to provide interesting and relevant experiences."
Each store will sell a mix of Lucy's best-selling activewear styles under The North Face name, along with some of The North Face's best-selling high-end performance and training products.
The shop's inventory will reflect local interests, said Coakley. "We created categories: Mountain Sports, Mountain Lifestyle, Urban Exploration (downtown San Francisco), Run & Train (Union Street)."
While many items can be found online, "opening the stores provides a new experience and allows for community engagement and programming tailored to each community," she said.
The Union Street store will only carry women's apparel, including Flight Series long distance running gear and some of the brand's new leggings. Coakley said this will not be the place to get "puffy coats and the typical North Face down jacket," nor should customers expect yoga clothing or the quintessential activewear.
"We want to excite people and have them excited to see something new from The North Face, and not be disappointed if they don't see their usual North Face jacket they want." Customers who can't find what they're seeking can call on the shop's staff to place online ordres.
The North Face Union Street opens on May 25th.
