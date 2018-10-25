The top-rated companies adding jobs in NYC, by employee reviews

As local employers ramp up hiring for the final quarter of the year, where are you most likely to find the best places to work? Here's an overview of top-rated companies with recent job openings in New York City, according to data from jobs site Glassdoor.
In terms of overall employee ratings, Heap topped the list of employers hiring in New York City last month, earning an average of five stars from 46 reviews. According to the San Francisco-based company's profile on Glassdoor, it offers "a modern approach to web and iOS analytics."
Among new jobs added last month, Heap's top paying positions in NYC included sales engineers.
Confluent also earned an average overall rating of five stars out of 34 reviews, as did PolicyGenius, with five stars out of 31 reviews. Both listed new jobs in New York City in the last month.
If we dig deeper into Glassdoor's employer ratings, we can also see which companies rated highly in specific areas like senior management or culture and values.
Adswerve, an advertising campaign management company, ranked highest on average across Glassdoor categories. The company came in first for overall rating, compensation and benefits, senior management, culture and values, career opportunities, business outlook, and "worth recommending to friends."
Among new jobs added last month, Adswerve was on the lookout for New York City-based account managers.
Going beyond employee reviews, data can also shed light on which employers are actually rewarding their workers with strong compensation. Glassdoor provides salary estimates for jobs listed on its site, based on compensation in job descriptions and reported by employers and employees.
The company with the highest estimated salaries across all of its jobs posted last month in New York City was Mylan Inc., a "global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare," according to the company's profile. When comparing salaries within the same industry, security services company Schellman & Company looks best, paying more on average than its industry competitors.
Among Mylan Inc.'s recently listed jobs, positions for professional sales representatives have the highest expected compensation, and are above the median among local employers seeking the same skills.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
businessHoodlineSan Francisco