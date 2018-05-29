STARBUCKS

Thousands of Starbucks stores close early for company-wide anti-bias training

EMBED </>More Videos

Weeks after a highly publicized incident in which two black men were arrested while sitting inside a Philadelphia Starbucks, the company will close thousands of stores on May 29 for racial-bias education. (AP Photo/Scott Mayerowitz)

Danny Clemens
SEATTLE --
Weeks after a highly publicized incident in which two black men were arrested while waiting for a business meeting inside a Philadelphia Starbucks, the company closed thousands of stores on Tuesday, May 29, for racial-bias education.

The Seattle-based chain decided to shutter its company-owned locations and corporate offices within the United States to train its nearly 175,000 employees.

A sign on one Chicago store said the location was closing so employees could "reconnect with our mission and share ideas about how to make Starbucks even more welcoming."

Licensed stores that are not owned by Starbucks, including locations at airports, on college and private business campuses and within grocery stores, were not required to close. Starbucks said it will also make its company-commissioned education materials available to those partners.

Starbucks said the training will "address implicit bias, promote conscious inclusion, prevent discrimination and ensure everyone inside a Starbucks store feels safe and welcome." The curriculum was developed through collaboration with representatives from the Equal Justice Initiative, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, the Anti-Defamation League and other organizations.

"The company's founding values are based on humanity and inclusion," Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz said in an April news release. "We will learn from our mistakes and reaffirm our commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for every customer."

MarketWatch estimates the closure will cost the chain $12 million in revenue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfoodstarbucksu.s. & worldrace relationscoffeerestaurants
STARBUCKS
Starbucks set to open its first U.S. sign language store this year
California moves to declare coffee safe from cancer risk
Firefighters knock down 2-alarm fire in Sausalito
Starbucks shuts 8,000 U.S. stores for anti-bias training
Will racial bias training help Starbucks?
More starbucks
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
Netflix adding commercials?
More Business
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
More News