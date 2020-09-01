holiday shopping

Tips for holiday shopping during COVID-19 pandemic

With just a few months left until the winter holidays, consumer experts say shopping for gifts will look much different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They suggest starting earlier than usual. The availability of many items will vary greatly compared to previous years because supply chain manufacturing is not back to production levels before government shutdowns.

Retailers might cut back on how much they order, which could lead to shortages of the most sought after goods like electronics.

Stores may not be equipped to handle crowds. Customers who enjoy strolling through store aisles to find the right gift may want to instead create a list before heading to the store.

While shopping online, consider how long presents could take to ship. Many people will buy gifts virtually this year, and retailers don't know yet what to expect in terms of sales.

"That makes inventory planning hard because the retailers don't want to have a lot of out of stock conditions where consumers can't get what they want. But they also do not want to have left over inventory that they have to mark down and lose revenue on," said Barbara Stewart, professor of global retailing at the University of Houston College of Technology.

Holiday promotions are likely to start in October, but experts say the key to fulfilling everything on that wish list is to start early.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschristmas giftholiday tech giftstech giftscoronavirusgiftscoronavirus pandemiconline shoppingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19holiday shoppingholidaywinterchristmasretailu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
Here's how pandemic will impact holiday shopping this year
Best Buy to close on Thanksgiving Day
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
Famed SF retailer, Gump's, at risk of closing amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom signs extension of eviction relief bill
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
Firefighter dies battling August Complex fires in NorCal
MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
Grocery stores across California now required to limit indoor capacity
Calif. lawmakers pass bill to stop racist 911 calls
Bay Area doctor saves kids, serves on front line of CA wildfires
Show More
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Coronavirus updates: Personal services reopen outdoors in SF
Wildfire updates: FEMA offers financial assistance for wildfire victims
AccuWeather Forecast: Record 15th consecutive Spare the Air today
More TOP STORIES News