TOYS R US

Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction; plans brand revival

EMBED </>More Videos

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores. (Shutterstock)

Just several months after retail giant Toys 'R' Us shuttered its operation and liquidated its stores, reports are saying shareholders might be staging a comeback.

The Wall Street Journal reports that lenders who now own the iconic toy store have cancelled plans to auction off the company, according to a bankruptcy court filing acquired by the paper.

According to court papers filed Monday obtained by WSJ, while the company received qualified bids for assets, including the brand names of Toys 'R' Us, Babies 'R' Us, Geoffrey the Giraffe and the associated website domains, it has opted to forgo the bankruptcy auction.

RELATED: 'Play on!' Toys 'R' Us says goodbye with heartfelt message

Does this mean more Toys 'R' Us kids could soon be on the way? No one seems to know just yet, but it does leave the option open.

Back in June, low sales over recent years led to the closing of several stores, including the iconic flagship store in Times Square.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017, and in March 2018, the company announced that all 740 of its U.S. store would be closing.

The closing was attributed to a poor holiday sales performance, a shift to more play time on mobile devices and competition from online and discount stores.

For more stories and videos related to Toys 'R' Us, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinessbankruptcytoys r usu.s. & worldbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TOYS R US
Geoffrey the Giraffe is ready to rumble in latest gig
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
Toys 'R' Us customers say one final goodbye
'Play On!' Toys 'R' Us says goodbye with heartfelt message
More toys r us
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Honda expands Takata recall, nationwide alert test
FDA seizes documents at Juul's SF headquarters
Modern home decor store 'Stag & Manor' headed to Market Street
Turn the music up: The 4 best spots to score vinyl records in San Francisco
More Business
Top Stories
San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon will not seek reelection
Lawsuit accuses California Catholic bishops of sex abuse cover-up
Plans laid out for testing cracked beams at SF Salesforce Transit Center
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Bear cam back in action in Alaskan national park
FDA seizes documents at Juul's SF headquarters
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Consumer Catch-up: Honda expands Takata recall, nationwide alert test
Show More
Close call in San Rafael mall as roof collapses during heavy rains
Bay Area man arrested in connection with white supremacist marches in Charlottesville
Chimes to signal air pollution in Oakland
Timeline of Salesforce Transit Center closure in SF
Roof collapses at store during morning rainstorm in San Rafael
More News