Toys 'R' Us plotting another comeback

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (KGO) -- Tru Kids, the parent company of Toys "R" Us, is planning another comeback. It's partnering with "candytopia pop-up" experiences to create mini-theme parks called the "Toys R Us Adventure."
The first two pop-ups are scheduled to open in Atlanta, Ga. and Chicago, Ill. in mid-October. The pop-ups will stay open through the holidays, then open in other cities.
The locations will not operate as toys stores, although they will have small gift shops. Toy manufacturers will have sponsorship opportunities and the ability to showcase products.
The experience won't be free. Admission is $28 for adults and $20 for children 4-12.
In July, Tru Kids announced it will open two interactive and immersive Toys"R"us stores in malls in Paramus, New Jersey and Houston.
