Uber, Lyft drivers to protest in San Francisco over wages, benefits

By Anser Hassan
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lyft and Uber drivers will hold a protest in San Francisco while a bill in Sacramento is debated that aims to give gig economy workers more benefits.

Uber and Lyft drivers say they don't want to be classified as contract workers anymore. They say if they were made employees, they would get more benefits and likely higher pay.

Uber and lift drivers have been protesting for the past several months, but today is specific to California State Assembly Bill 5. Several years ago the Dynamex Corporation was sued. The court ruled that Dynamex wrongfully classified its workers as independent contractors. AB-5 seeks to codify the ruling and would ensure that gig economy workers are entitled to such things as a minimum wage, workers' compensation and other benefits.

In editorial written by Uber CEO and Lyft's co-founders in June, they say turning independent workers into employees won't fix the problem. One solution the companies are proposing is to form a drivers association with law makers and labor groups.

The protest is set to begin here at Uber headquarters at 10:30 a.m. in front of Uber headquarters in San Francisco.
