Ulta Beauty opens first store in Pleasant Hill

Photo: Debbie H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new outpost of national cosmetics and salon supply chain Ulta Beauty has debuted in the Downtown Pleasant Hill Shopping Center at 155B Crescent Plaza (next to Ross). It joins one previous location in Concord, at the Willows shopping center.

Ulta offers plenty of popular name-brand cosmetics from Lancome, MAC, Benefit and others, as well as perfumes, hair styling and nail care supplies. The shop doubles as a salon, with hair styling, skin treatment, makeup and eyebrow services.

The cosmetics store has garnered a positive response in its early days, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Jasmine B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 24, wrote, "This Ulta is absolutely beautiful! Spacious store with welcoming employees."

And Yelper Debbie H. agreed, "Beautiful new store with plenty of parking! Love that they have Benefit, Lancome and Mac. Swan did an amazing job with my eyebrows."

Ulta Beauty is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.
