Upper Haight Biz: 'Little Wing' Flies Away, 'Bizza' Now Slinging Slices

Recently Opened
Bizza (1463 Haight St. between Ashbury and Masonic)
As announced last fall, Sam Husary, owner of smoke shop Puff Puff Pass, has unveiled Bizza, a new take on a very familiar food. Husary told Hoodline the restaurant opened on New Year's Day, and so far, business is great.
Bizza serves pies with a Mediterranean twist, like the lamb Bizza (lamb, feta, pine nuts, onions, tzatziki). Traditional offerings like Hot on Haight (pepperoni, hot linguica, ground beef, mushroom, jalapeno, garlic) are also on offer, with prices ranging from $11.95 for a small to $28.95 for an extra-large.
The front of the shop has seating for around 30 people and a maximum capacity of 50 diners. Bizza also serves sides, subs and a handful of salads in the $5-$12 range. Single slices go for $4-$6.
Bizza is open five days a week from 11am-11pm and until 3am on Friday and Saturday.
Little Wing's former storefront.
Closed
Little Wing (1572 Haight St. between Clayton and Ashbury)
A little more than a year after opening its doors at 1572 Haight St., Little Wing, the psychedelic clothier begun by Love On Haight owner Sunshine Powers, has closed its doors.
Announced suddenly with a flyer posted on its storefront after New Year's Day, the notice didn't indicate whether plans were in the works to absorb the shop's inventory into Love On Haight.
Works from the store, which were made by local designers Kayo and Warrior Within, continue to be available online. At the time of this posting, Powers hadn't responded to queries for this article.