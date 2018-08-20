BUSINESS

Upper Haight tattoo and piercing parlor Braindrops reopens after move down the street

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

By Hoodline
At 19 years running, Braindrops is one of the Upper Haight's oldest tattoo and piercing parlors. Now, it's reopened for business in a new storefront after a quick, quiet move up the street.

Formerly of 1324 Haight St., Braindrops is now open for business in the recently renovated former Diamond Supply Co. space (1560 Haight St.) and is already taking appointments.

Employees said the move was intended to give the studio more space for appointments, as well as for displaying jewelry available for sale.

Though it's been just a handful of days since Braindrops closed up shop at its previous address, the entire inventory and equipment setup have already been moved over to 1560 Haight, with more items on the way to round out the newly expanded parlor.

While the new shop is still in a "soft-reopening" phase, Braindrops employees said they expect to host a neighborhood grand-opening party sometime this week. You can follow the shop on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Braindrops is open noon to 7pm Sundays through Thursdays, and noon to 8pm Fridays and Saturdays.
