BUSINESS

Urban Shield underway in Pleasanton with changes to address accusations it's militarized, racist

EMBED </>More Videos

The police training seminar Urban Shield is underway in Pleasanton but officials have made changes in response to protesters through the years who call it militarized and racist.

By
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
The police training seminar Urban Shield is underway in Pleasanton, and officials have made changes in response to protesters through the years who call it militarized and racist.

RELATED: Alameda County leaders vote to fund Urban Shield through end of the year

"We are aware of their concerns and we want to address them. They didn't like that we had automatic weapons so this year we took out all displays that have automatic weapons at our vendor show," said Sheriff Greg Ahern.

At Friday's vendor show, ABC7 saw equipment on display like a portable jaws of life, tools to bust open doors and a drone killer. That device would be used to disrupt communication and send a drone home if someone is planning to use it to drop chemical agents or IEDs on a crowd.


There are also members of the community walking around at the conference. The committee was appointed by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors and is there to report anything they don't like.

"Anything people feel is culturally insensitive or shows a phobia to a group can be expressed and will be dealt with," said Sgt. Ray Kelly with the sheriff's office.

The Board of Supervisors has ordered that next year's event have even more changes. They want Urban Shield to be redefined with a bigger emphasis on natural disaster drills.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesspoliceswatPleasanton
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Alameda County votes to fund Urban Shield through 2018
Urban Shield underway at Alameda County Fairgrounds
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: British Airways hack, Target car seat trade-in
Musk appears to smoke pot during interview; Tesla stock plummets
Consumer Catch-up: major Ford F-150 recall, bigger pay raises
Demolition underway at Solano County Fairgrounds
More Business
Top Stories
Bay Area child, senior care company owners accused of running human trafficking ring
Ritzy SF home littered with drug paraphernalia, trash after Airbnb rental
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison
Santa Clara deputies hold special operation for 'Rail Safety Month'
Trump wants Justice Department to investigate NY Times op-ed writer
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
Former Pres. Obama delivers speech in Illinois
Delta Fire near Redding burns 24,000 acres, no containment
Show More
Musk appears to smoke pot during interview; Tesla stock plummets
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran cleared in self-defense shooting claims Bay Area jail abuse
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming surge today
These Trump officials denied writing the Times op-ed
VTA announces delay on Berryessa BART extension project
More News