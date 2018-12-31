STOCKS

US stocks suffer worst year since 2008 financial crisis

Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (Richard Drew/AP Photo)

NEW YORK --
The stock market ended a miserable year on a positive note but still closed out 2018 with its worst showing in a decade.

After setting a series of records through the late summer and early fall, major U.S. indexes fell sharply after early October, leaving them all in the red for the year on Monday.

The S&P 500 ended the year down 6.2 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average 5.6 percent.

RELATED: US stocks fall as banks see losses

On Monday, the S&P 500 added 21 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,506. The gains were led by health care and technology stocks.

The Dow added 265 points, or 1.1 percent, to 23,327. The Nasdaq rose 50 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,635.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.68 percent.

