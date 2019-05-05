troubleshooter

Utz to pay $1.2M in false advertising lawsuit

By Tonya Simpson
If potato chips or pretzels are your snacks of choice, you may be owed some money.

Utz Quality Foods has agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle claims the company engaged in false advertising. The lawsuit accused the company of labeling products that contained chemical, synthetic or processed ingredients "all natural."

Utz denied the allegations, but agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle the class action suit.

Anyone who purchased certain Utz or Bachman brand products between 2010 and 2019 may be eligible for a refund of $2 per item. Claims are limited to a maximum of 10 items, and only one claim can be submitted per household. No proof of purchase is required.

The deadline to submit claims is July 28, 2019.

Claims can be filed online or by downloading this form, filling it out and sending it by mail.
