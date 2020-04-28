Coronavirus: Bay Area hair salon owner to reopen business despite COVID-19 shelter-in-place

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The owner of Hairendipity Salon in Vacaville says she has plans to reopen her business Tuesday despite novel coronavirus shelter-in-place restrictions.Lia Rivera, a mother of three, says she plans to open her doors for her regular customers at 2 p.m.She says she doesn't want to reopen but, in order to save her business, she feels she has no choice, adding that she's hoping to make enough money to cover any fines she may receive for disobeying the orders.