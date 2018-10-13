UBER

Video shows moment Uber driver was tackled to ground during San Francisco protest

Uber driver Thom Hoffman was trying to deliver a petition at the company's headquarters. (Working Partnerships USA)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A protest by Uber drivers turned violent when one of them attempted to deliver a petition at the company's headquarters in San Francisco on Friday.

Working Partnerships USA provided this video of a driver trying to enter Uber's building on Market Street.

RELATED: Uber wins court appeal as drivers fight for 'employee' status

Security guards try to block them and then one of the protesters is tackled.

The protest stemmed from what the organization Gig Workers Rising calls the unfair firings of Uber drivers after customers complain.

"Gig Workers Rising is supporting drivers who are fighting against Uber's unfair deactivation policies," said Thom Hoffman, the Uber driver with Gig Workers Rising who was tackled. "Uber drivers don't have a voice on the job, and live under constant fear, fear of deactivation."

RELATED: Potential downfalls to picking up side jobs for extra cash

In a statement an Uber spokesperson said decisions to block access to their app are made in accordance with community guidelines, and to maintain the safety of riders and drivers.
