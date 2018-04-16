BUSINESS

VIDEO: What's up with all those scooters parked around San Francisco?

If you've walked the streets of San Francisco recently, you've probably seen them -- motorized scooters parked randomly on the sidewalk. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you've walked the streets of San Francisco recently, you've probably seen them -- motorized scooters parked randomly on the sidewalk, blocking business entrances and even lying broken on the side of the street.

It's part of a motorized scooter share service supplied by several companies. Riders use an app to rent a scooter and can park it anywhere when they're done.

RELATED: SF issues cease and desist order for scooters

Some city officials are calling them dangerous and a public nuisance.

However, you may not see these scooters for much longer. The San Francisco city attorney is pumping the brakes on this new program, ordering the companies to cease and desist operations.

Click here to learn more about the cease and desist order.
