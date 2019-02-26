Vintage finds: Sweet & Spark brings clothing, jewelry, handbags and more to Pacific Heights

In need of some new (or new-to-you) clothing and jewelry? E-commerce company Sweet & Spark, which sells both vintage accessories and modern clothing, has just opened its first-ever retail store at 2412 Fillmore St. in Pacific Heights.
Co-founded by Jillian Bremer and Emilee Hefflefinger, who've worked for brands like Marc Jacobs and Gap Inc., Sweet & Spark bills itself as a "lifestyle brand that sells one-of-a-kind vintage accessories and new contemporary clothing to style it with," according to WWD.
Like the company's website, the shop features an assortment of vintage jewelry, scarves and handbags. Some pieces are affordable basics; others hail from the past collections of high-end designers, like Chanel, Cartier, Gucci and Hermes. (You can check out the current product line here.)
There's also a selection of contemporary clothing made exclusively for the brand, and designed to pair with the vintage wares. Private appointments and shopping parties can be reserved, too.
The new addition has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Mark H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 13, wrote, "This store is so darling: great location, wonderful fashion accessories and vintage items that even as a guy, I like to look at. Great place to shop for my wife, who loves these classy vintage finds."
Yelper Katie F. added, "Sweet and Spark has the best jewelry finds! I love original and timeless pieces, and their vintage collection is the answer. I get compliments every time I wear their pieces."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sweet & Spark is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
